Florida adds another 10,000+ COVID-19 cases, the most since July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 10,870 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, the biggest one-day increase since the height of the pandemic in July.

The report included 606 new cases in Duval County, the most since July 20.

(Editor’s note: There were more cases reported by the health department the day after Thanksgiving, but there was no report released on Thanksgiving Day, meaning that report likely included two days worth of cases)

The additional cases come two days after Florida became the third state in the country to surpass 1 million cases of COVID-19.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,029,030 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state also reported 100 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including nine in Northeast Florida. (5 deaths in Clay County, 2 in St. Johns County, and 1 each in Baker, Columbia and Flagler counties)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,112 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of around 4:16 p.m. Thursday, 4,290 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, including 230 in Duval County.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 8.19%, the health department said Thursday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.