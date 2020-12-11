Bill would provide feminine hygiene products in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Calling it the “Learning with Dignity Act,” a Senate Democrat on Thursday proposed a bill that would require public schools to provide feminine hygiene products free to students.

The bill (SB 242), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, will be considered during the 2021 legislative session, which starts in March.

It would require school districts to make available in female restrooms products such as tampons and sanitary napkins.

“(Access) to feminine hygiene products is a serious and ongoing need in this state, and … when students do not have access to affordable feminine hygiene products, they may miss multiple days of school every month,” the bill said.