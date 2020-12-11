Proposal seeks higher threshold for ballot measures in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Continuing efforts to make it harder to amend the Florida Constitution, a House Republican on Thursday filed a proposal that would increase a vote threshold for passing ballot measures.

Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, filed a measure that would require two-thirds of voters to approve constitutional amendments, up from the current 60%.

The proposal (HJR 61) is filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which starts in March.

Republican lawmakers have pushed measures in recent years to make it harder to amend the Constitution, including stiffening requirements for citizens’ initiatives.

If passed by the Legislature, Roth’s proposal would have to go before voters because it would change the Constitution.