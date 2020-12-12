12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Jacksonville, state approaches 20,000 total

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health Friday reported 126 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 19,977.

Of the deaths reported Friday, there were 17 reported in Northeast Florida including 12 in Duval County, bringing the death toll in Jacksonville to 676. There were also three coronavirus deaths reported in Clay County and one each in both St. Johns and Nassau counties.

Friday’s report, which was not released until Saturday morning, also marked the second day in a row the state reported more than 11,000 cases statewide, numbers that haven’t been seen since the summer.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As of around 4 p.m. Saturday, 4,513 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. That includes 239 patients in Duval County hospitals and 55 people in Clay County hospitals.

The statewide positivity rate based on Thursday’s testing was 7.9%, the health department said Friday. The positivity rate, a key factor in determining the community spread of the virus, hasn’t dipped below 6.22% in weeks.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.