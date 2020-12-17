Local COVID-19 cases continue to surge; new one-day records reported in 3 counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,148 additional cases of the coronavirus, the biggest one-day increase since July 16 and the third-highest one-day total on record.

Three Northeast Florida counties also set new records for the most cases reported in one day.

St. Johns County reported 171 cases, breaking the record that was set on Wednesday. Nassau County reported 72 additional cases and Putnam County reported 65 cases — both are the most reported in one day since the pandemic began.

Also Thursday, there were five deaths reported in Northeast Florida, part of 104 deaths that were reported statewide. The death toll in Florida has now reached 20,594.

According to the health department, 1,168,483 people in Florida have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As the number of cases has surged in Florida this fall, more COVID-19 patients also have required hospitalization. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported Thursday afternoon that 5,122 patients were hospitalized because of “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19, compared to 2,637 on Sept. 14.

Nursing homes around Florida began inoculating patients and staff Wednesday against COVID-19 with doses of the first U.S.-approved vaccine. It’s part of a push to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Amid the increasing numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference this week in West Palm Beach and said restaurants should remain open. He was optimistic that the vaccine, which arrived in Florida on Monday, will help decrease the number of cases and deaths, especially in long-term care facilities.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 8.84%, the health department said Thursday, but nearly all local counties tracked by News4Jax reported positivity rates in the double-digits. The positivity rate, a key factor in determining the community spread of the virus, hasn’t dipped below 6.22% statewide in weeks.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommended that Florida put stricter measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing at all times in public, increased physical distancing by reducing capacity or closing indoor spaces at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings outside of immediate households. The Dec. 6 report, which was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, also urged leaders to begin warning about the risks of gathering during the December holiday season.

DeSantis has ruled out further business restrictions or a mask mandate aimed at stopping the virus’s spread.

Two newspapers last week sued DeSantis’ administration for failing to make public the weekly reports about coronavirus conditions in the Sunshine State put together by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.