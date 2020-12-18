Another 13,000 coronavirus cases reported in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 13,000 additional cases of the coronavirus, the fourth-highest one-day total on record. On Thursday, the state reported the third-highest one-day increase on record.

Also Friday, there were five deaths reported in Northeast Florida, including two in Alachua and Clay counties, part of 96 deaths that were reported statewide. The death toll in Florida has now reached 20,690.

According to the health department, 1,181,483 people in Florida have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As the number of cases has surged in Florida this fall, more COVID-19 patients also have required hospitalization. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported Friday afternoon that 5,172 patients were hospitalized because of a “primary” diagnosis of COVID-19, compared to 2,637 on Sept. 14.

On Friday, long-term care facilities in Jacksonville began inoculating patients and staff against COVID-19 with doses of the first U.S.-approved vaccine. It’s part of a push to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus around the state.

Amid the increasing numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference this week in West Palm Beach and said restaurants should remain open. He was optimistic that the vaccine, which arrived in Florida on Monday, will help decrease the number of cases and deaths, especially in long-term care facilities.

The statewide positivity rate based on Thursday’s testing was 8.75%, the health department said Friday. The positivity rate, a key factor in determining the community spread of the virus, hasn’t dipped below 6.22% statewide in weeks.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommended that Florida put stricter measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing at all times in public, increased physical distancing by reducing capacity or closing indoor spaces at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings outside of immediate households. The Dec. 6 report, which was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, also urged leaders to begin warning about the risks of gathering during the December holiday season.

DeSantis has ruled out further business restrictions or a mask mandate aimed at stopping the virus’s spread.