Florida adds 8,401 COVID-19 cases

A worker prepares a collection tube during COVID-19 tests for first responders, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hialeah Fire Station #1, in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 8,401 new cases of the coronavirus.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,201,566 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the state also reported 97 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Four of those were in Duval County (696 total deaths), one was in Alachua County (115), one was in Columbia County (112) and one was in Putnam County (64).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,861 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County daily deaths reported since June 1

As of around 4 p.m. Sunday, 5,235 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. That’s up from 5,100 the day before.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 7.91%, the health department said Sunday.

Florida has a population of nearly 22 million people. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not enforce a mask mandate, nor restrict capacity at bars and restaurants.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.