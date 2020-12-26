After day off for Christmas, Florida reports 17,000 new cases

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, an election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health did not release a daily coronavirus numbers update on Christmas Day, taking the holiday off as it did for Thanksgiving.

That meant the data released Saturday took a bit of an artificial jump up -- since it’s actually covering two days of results.

On Saturday, the state health department showed a 17,042 case increase from the previous report, which averages out to 8,521 new cases over the last two days.

The health department also announced another 142 people in the state have died with COVID-19. Since the pandemic made it to Florida in March, 21,437 residents and visitors to the state have died of the virus.

Fourteen of the newly reported deaths were in Northeast Florida: Six in Alachua County (122 total deaths); five in Duval County (716 total); and one each in Bradford (23), Flagler (48) and St. Johns (110).

Of people tested for the virus Friday, 8.00% tested positive, according to the state. All state-sponsored testing sites were closed for the holidays but reopened Saturday.

Over the last two days, Duval County added another 949 cases, St. Johns added 296 cases and Clay County added 259 cases. Seven of the 11 Florida counties tracked by News4Jax had positivity rates in double digits.

Florida and Duval County daily COVID-19 cases since June 1

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard shows 5,646 people hospitalized in the state Saturday afternoon. As of 3 p.m., just over 23% of intensive care beds in the state were available.

As of Saturday morning, FDOH reported that 113,946 people in the state have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since it first reached the state on Dec. 14. Of those, 7,930 were administered in Duval County, 2,583 in St. Johns County and 1,161 in Clay County.