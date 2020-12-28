Florida reports additional 8K COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida ticked upward by 8,198, health officials reported Monday.

The new cases reported Monday brought the state’s tally to 1,280,177 since the outbreak began earlier this year.

The Florida Department of Health has now reported 21,613 coronavirus-related deaths -- with 99 additional deaths added to the death toll on Monday. Twelve of the deaths reported Monday were in Northeast Florida: four in Alachua County, one in Columbia County, five in Duval County and two in Putnam County.

Florida and Duval County daily COVID-19 cases since June 1

The statewide percent positivity for new cases was 11.08%, an increase from 9.71% the day prior.

An additional 204 hospitalizations were reported in the state, bringing the total number reported to 61,663.

According to state data, 122,881 people have been vaccinated. A total of 974 doses were administered on Sunday in Florida.

