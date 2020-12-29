FPL adds more solar farms in Northeast Florida

Florida Power & Light Company announced Monday that five new solar energy centers -- four of them in northeast Florida -- will begin operating by Thursday.

These new sites, each of which is about 500 acres, add another 1.4 million solar panels to the state and support the largest community solar program in the United States.

Three of the solar energy centers are the first to be installed in their respective counties: Nassau, St. Johns and Union counties. Two other solar energy centers in Baker and Okeechobee counties will be the second in each. These five new centers bring FPL closer to its commitment to install more than 30 million solar panels by the year 2030.

“Nobody in America is building more affordable solar than FPL and I’m very pleased that despite many challenges, including multiple storms and COVID, the FPL team was able to keep all of these projects on schedule and budget,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “Our goal is to make Florida a leader in clean, solar energy that keeps costs down for our customers, helps to keep the Sunshine State beautiful, and, in the process, creates local construction jobs.”

These five centers were part of the company’s broader solar construction effort across the state.