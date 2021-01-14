Florida reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since mid-August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 222 additional coronavirus-related deaths for the first single-day increase in deaths over 200 since Sept. 23 (203 deaths) and the highest single-day increase since Aug. 14 (209).

Of the deaths reported Thursday, four were in Columbia County (129 total deaths), two were in Duval County (788), two were in Alachua County (143), two were in Bradford County (26), one was in Nassau County (72), one was in Putnam County (87) and one was in St. Johns County (13).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,981 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

On Monday, the state Department of Health also reported 13,720 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Florida’s total to 1,531,192.

As of early Thursday evening, 7,762 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 8.63%, the health department said Thursday.

As of Thursday, according to health department data, 774,768 people in Florida had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.