40 coronavirus deaths in Duval County among 163 Florida added Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 163 additional deaths in the state Tuesday due to COVID-19, 40 of which were reported in Duval County.

It’s important to note that it’s unclear exactly when those people died. However, it is the highest number of deaths in Duval County reported by the Department of Health in a single day.

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,816 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on Tuesday -- the second day in a row that fewer than 10,000 cases were reported in a day since Dec. 28 when 8,198 cases were reported.

Duval County on Tuesday recorded 553 additional cases for 75,731 total cases.

Since March, 1,589,097 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, 48 were in Northeast Florida.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,820 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, 7,363 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 8.97%, the health department said Tuesday.

Health department data showed Monday that 1,066,107 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.