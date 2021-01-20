Florida reports 11,914 additional COVID-19 cases, 145 more deaths

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 11,914 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 440 were reported in Duval County, bringing the Jacksonville area’s total to 76,171 cases.

Since March, 1,601,011 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health also reported 145 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Of those deaths, 16 were in Northeast Florida: seven in Flagler County (60 total deaths), three in St. Johns County (143), two in Nassau County (75), two in Columbia (134), one in Duval County (857) and one in Putnam County (92).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,965 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,141 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 10.73%, the health department said Wednesday.

Health department data showed Monday that 1,122,405 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.