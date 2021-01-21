Florida passes 25,000 COVID-19 deaths of residents, visitors

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 163 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

Of those deaths, 21 were in Northeast Florida: six in Duval County (863 total deaths), five in Clay County (226), three in Nassau County (78), two in St. Johns County (145), two in Alachua County (158), two in Bradford County (31) and one in Columbia County (135).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,128 people in Florida have died related to the virus, including 24,739 residents and 389 visitors.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health also reported 12,873 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those cases, 536 were reported in Duval County, bringing the Jacksonville area’s total to 76,707 cases.

Since March, 1,613,884 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, 7,023 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 8.54%, the health department said Thursday.

Health department data showed Thursday that 1,183,012 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

