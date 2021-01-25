Florida reports 8,720 additional COVID-19 cases, 156 more deaths

FILE - A lab technician begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19 at Northwell Health Labs on March 11 in Lake Success, New York. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 8,720 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as 156 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, eight were in Duval County (881 total deaths), one was in Alachua County (164) and one was in St. Johns County (155).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,658,169 COVID-19 cases and 25,849 coronavirus-related deaths since March.

Duval County has recorded 78,776 total cases, including 284 cases that were reported Monday. Mayor Lenny Curry has extended Jacksonville’s mask mandate through at least Feb. 25.

The Associated Press reports the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been declining over the last two weeks. As of Monday afternoon, 6,900 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 9.56%, the health department said Monday.

Health department data released Monday showed that 1,407,411 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government. Of those, 967,479 are 65 and older.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.