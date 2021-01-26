Florida Senate poised to review DeSantis budget

In a signal that Gov. Ron DeSantis will release a proposed 2021-2022 budget in the coming days, the Senate Appropriations Committee and subcommittees are slated next week to receive a series of presentations about his spending plan, according to a Senate calendar.

The Appropriations Committee is scheduled Feb. 2 to receive a presentation about DeSantis’ recommendations.

Five appropriations subcommittees are expected to follow suit on Feb. 3.

DeSantis’ office has not announced when it will release the proposal, which will be an initial step as lawmakers prepare to draw up a budget during the legislative session that starts March 2.

The 2021-2022 fiscal year will take effect July 1.