2 Jacksonville men arrested in Volusia County auto part sting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville men were arrested last week on suspicion of trying to buy catalytic converters off the black market, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The two arrests were among five the Sheriff’s Office made as part of a sting operation intended to crack down on a recent string of catalytic converter thefts throughout Volusia County dating back to November.

During the three-day operation, detectives scanned Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist for ads posted by buyers offering to pay top dollar in cash for converters, which are often stolen for the precious metals they contain.

Detectives posing as sellers then contacted those buyers and arranged to sell them the auto parts, an effort that resulted in five arrests, the seizure of roughly $15,000 and the recovery of more than a dozen converters.

Ad

In Florida, secondary metals recyclers are required to register with the state, and they also must keep paper records of their transactions.

Amel Osmanovic, 19, and Amir Osmanovic, 26, both of Jacksonville, are charged with violations of secondary metals recycler regulations.

Three other men, hailing from Orlando and Pinellas Park, are charged with acting as unregistered secondary metals recyclers.