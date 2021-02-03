Clay County reports record daily number of COVID-related deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 203 additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, 21 of which were in Clay County.

It should be noted that there is lag time in the health department’s reporting of COVID-19 deaths, and it’s unclear exactly when those deaths occurred. The previous record day in Clay County was Jan. 26, when 14 deaths were reported.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 265 COVID-19 deaths in the county. As far as cases of the virus, an additional 74 were reported Wednesday in Clay, bringing the county’s total number to 15,625 since the pandemic began.

A total of 43 COVID-related deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Florida. Of those cases, two were in Alachua County (176 total deaths), two in Bradford County (46), 16 in Duval County (945) and two in Flagler County (73).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,137 people in Northeast Florida have died related to the virus.

Ad

A total of 73,266 COVID-related hospitalizations have been reported in the state of Florida, with 408 in the last day.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 7.77%, the health department said Wednesday.

Health department data released Wednesday showed that 1,788,326 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government. That’s more than the total number of cases the state has reported since the pandemic began.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.