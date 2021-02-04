Florida reports 7,711 additional COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 7,711 new cases of the coronavirus.

Since March, 1,752,330 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Duval County has recorded 83,166 total cases during that time, including 203 cases that were reported Thursday.

Thursday’s state report shows 228 additional coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents, but the total of non-Florida resident deaths went down by two, so the total increase statewide from Wednesday’s report to Thursday’s report was 226.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, five were in Northeast Florida: three in St. Johns County (173 total deaths), one in Duval County (946) and one in Clay County (266).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,698 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, 5,608 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 8.76%, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

Health department data released Thursday showed that 1,842,730 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.