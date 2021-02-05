Florida reports 11,543 new additional COVID-19 cases, 215 more deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 11,543 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total since March 1 to 1,763,873. While Friday’s increase was the highest of the week, it is still down considerably from the daily growth in cases we were seeing a month ago.

There were 215 additional deaths reported Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,913 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Duval County added 359 more cases, bringing its total 83,525. Of the deaths reported Friday, 12 were in Northeast Florida: three in both Duval and Alachua counties, two each in Baker and Nassau counties and one in St. Johns and Putnam counties.

As of Friday afternoon, 5,428 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Thursday’s testing was 5.80% -- down from recent days.

Ad

Health department data released Friday showed that 1,339,707 people in Florida have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and another 554,502 have received both shots.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.