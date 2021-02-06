Florida reports 7,486 more COVID-19 cases Saturday

A man puts the swab in a container after taking his own COVID-19 swab test at a newly set-up testing facility in a car park in West Ealing, London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. British health authorities plan to test tens of thousands of people in a handful of areas of England in an attempt to stop a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa spreading in the community. The Department of Health says a small number of people in England who had not travelled abroad have tested positive for the strain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 7,486 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total since March 1 to 1,771,359.

There were 145 additional deaths reported Saturday, although most of those patients likely died days or even weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,058 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Duval County added 350 more cases, bringing its total 83,875. Of the deaths reported Saturday, 10 were in Northeast Florida: five in Duval, which has now reported 954 total, three in Alachua (182) and one each in Baker and St. Johns counties.

As of Saturday afternoon, 5,377 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Friday’s testing was 6.25%.

Health department data released Saturday showed that 1,324,705 people in Florida have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and another 627,235 have received both shots.

Ad

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.