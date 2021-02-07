Florida reports 103 additional COVID-19 deaths, including 28 in Duval County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 103 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including 28 in Duval County, two in Putnam County, one in Clay County and one in Alachua County.

Since March, 28,161 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

On Sunday, the state Department of Health also reported 6,624 new COVID-19 cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,777,983 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Duval County has recorded a total of 84,201 COVID-19 cases during that time, including 326 cases that were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 5,382 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 6.82%, the state Department of Health said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 1,993,966 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Ad

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.