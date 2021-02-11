Florida tops 1.8 million coronavirus cases as Duval County passes 1,000 virus-related deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,525 new cases of COVID-19.

Since March, 1,806,805 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Duval County has recorded a total of 85,430 COVID-19 cases during that time, including 361 cases that were reported Thursday. The county has also surpassed 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 180 additional virus-related deaths. Of those deaths, 17 were in Northeast Florida: five in Duval County (1,002 total deaths), four in St. Johns County (180), three in Alachua County (189), three in Nassau County (105), one in Columbia County (148) and one in Bradford County (48).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,871 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of early Thursday evening, 4,906 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 6.20%, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

Health department data released Thursday showed that 2,165,911 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.