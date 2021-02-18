More than 2.5M in Florida have been vaccinated as state nears 30K COVID deaths

More than 2 million have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Florida but not without challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health, 2,551,882 Floridians have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 1.2 million have received both doses.

On Thursday, the state reported 5,117 new cases of the coronavirus and 166 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 12 were in Clay County, which has now reported 295 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Duval County added one more death to reach 1,063 total deaths.

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,849,744 COVID-19 cases and 29,990 coronavirus-related deaths since last March.

Duval County has recorded 87,029 total cases, including 157 cases that were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 4,367 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 6.40%, the health department said Thursday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.