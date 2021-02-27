Fort Campbell soldiers head to Florida in vaccination effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Some soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are heading to Florida to help with the vaccination effort there.

About 130 soldiers deployed Friday, according to a news release from Fort Campbell, the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The soldiers are going to Orlando as part of the Army’s effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers, one of which opens Wednesday at Gateway Center in Jacksonville.

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.