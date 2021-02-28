Florida reports 126 additional COVID-19 deaths, including 24 in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 5,539 new cases of the coronavirus and 126 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 34 were recorded in Northeast Florida: 24 in Duval County (1,164 total deaths), four in Alachua County (232), three in Flagler County (92), two in St. Johns County (197) and one in Baker County (56).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,909,221 COVID-19 cases and 31,406 deaths related to COVID-19 since March.

Duval County has recorded 88,774 total cases, including 196 cases that were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 3,679 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 6.40%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 3,017,661 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.