Flags lowered in Florida to honor COVID-19 victims on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday at state and local government buildings throughout Florida to honor people who have died of COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday.

The move came almost exactly a year after DeSantis declared a public health emergency on March 1, 2020, because of the pandemic.

As of a Tuesday count, 31,135 Florida residents and 561 non-residents had died because of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health website.