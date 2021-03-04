Florida adds 6,118 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,118 new cases of the coronavirus and 126 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, eight were recorded in Northeast Florida: three in Columbia County, (160 total deaths), two in Duval County (1,188), two in St. Johns County (199) and one in Putnam County (128).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,930,232 COVID-19 cases and 31,955 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 89,337 total cases, including 160 cases that were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 3,563 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 5.37%, the health department said Thursday.

Health department data released Thursday showed that 3,258,997 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.