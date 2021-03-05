As Florida reports first doses of J&J vaccines, COVID-19 deaths top 32K

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health reflected the state’s first reported doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. According to the DOH report, 1,356 of the J&J shots have been given in Florida so far.

A total of 3,362,212 had been vaccinated as of Friday, the state reported.

Florida also reported an additional 138 deaths in Friday’s data, bringing the state’s total to 32,093 deaths since the pandemic hit Florida just over a year ago.

Of those deaths, eight were recorded in Northeast Florida: five in Duval County (1,193 total deaths), two in Nassau County (114) and one in Columbia County (161).

The state on Friday reported 5,975 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 1,936,207 COVID-19 cases.

Duval County has recorded 89,491 total cases, including 154 cases that were reported Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, 3,419 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Thursday’s testing was 5.12%, the health department said Friday.

