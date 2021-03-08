Florida reports 3,312 additional COVID-19 cases, 83 more deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 3,312 new cases of the coronavirus and 83 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 20 were recorded in Northeast Florida: 11 in Duval County (1,219 total deaths), six in Alachua County (242), one in Columbia County (162), one in Flagler County (94) and one in Bradford County (53).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,948,307 COVID-19 cases and 32,349 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 89,831 total cases, including 107 cases that were reported Monday.

As of around 5:15 p.m Monday, 3,332 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 5.95%, the health department said Monday.

Health department data released Monday showed that 3,590,686 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will authorize giving shots to people age 60 and older. The change will take effect on March 15.

“As the demand has softened a little bit, as fortunately more than 50% of seniors in almost all of our major counties have received at least one shot, we will open it up to 60 to 64 as well,” DeSantis said during a news conference Monday afternoon at the Capitol.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.