Florida reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 13 of them in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 62 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, 13 were reported in Duval County, pushing Jacksonville to 1,231 deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, Florida has reported 32,543 deaths related to the virus.

Alachua County reported an additional six deaths in Wednesday’s data (248 total).

The state Department of Health reported 4,853 new cases for a total of 1,957,586.

Duval County has recorded 90,097 total cases, including 144 cases that were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,211 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 5.21%, the health department said Tuesday.

Health department data released Wednesday showed that 3,784,870 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

