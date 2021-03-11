Florida adds 5,065 COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 5,065 new cases of the coronavirus and 96 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 12 were recorded in Northeast Florida: seven in Clay County (322 total deaths), two in Duval County (1,233), one in St. Johns County (198), one in Flagler County (94) and one in Bradford County (54).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,962,651 COVID-19 cases and 32,639 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 90,227 total cases, including 130 cases that were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 3,160 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday’s testing was 5.00%, the health department said Thursday.

Health department data released Thursday showed that 3,895,656 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.