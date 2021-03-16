Gov. DeSantis election committee keeps raking in cash

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fist bumps with legislators as he enters the House of Representatives prior to his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee on March 1, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised more than $3.2 million in February, money continued to pour in during early March.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised $1,517,000 during the first 10 days of March, according to a list of contributions on the committee’s website. Among the large contributions were $250,000 from the St. Augustine-based Island Doctors, $100,000 from the auto-industry company JM Family Enterprises and $50,000 from an Associated Industries of Florida PAC, according to the website.

The committee, which likely will play a key role as DeSantis runs for re-election next year, raised $3.22 million in February and had more than $12.6 million on hand as of Feb. 28. It will file a full March report with the state Division of Elections by an April 12 deadline.