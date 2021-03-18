Publix reaches 1 million vaccine doses delivered

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Publix pharmacies have administered 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to people across the state, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

“When Publix was approached to assist in administering these life-saving vaccines, we didn’t hesitate to say ‘Yes’ because we believe it is a privilege to care for our communities during a time of need,” Publix Chief Executive Officer Todd Jones said in a prepared statement. “I’m extremely proud of our pharmacy, store and support teams for their hard work over the past 10 weeks. Their dedication and commitment to service have played a large part in the success of our efforts.”

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The latest state vaccination report showed that 6,839,725 vaccinations had been administered in the state to 4,464,035 people as of Tuesday.

Of the people vaccinated, 2,375,690 people had received both required doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Another 120,745 people had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose.