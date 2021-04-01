Police investigation causing delays at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A law enforcement investigation caused delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport early Thursday morning.

A tweet from the airport said all entrance roadways closed down because of an investigation outside terminals 2 and 3.

FLL is urging travelers to check with their airlines for flight statuses.

One commenter on social media said her plane had been stuck at the gas for more than a hour and passengers are not being let off.

