Publix adds vaccine scheduling opportunity on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After announcing last week that it would only allow Floridians to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online on Fridays moving forward, Publix posted an update on its website, saying that because not all appointments were filled, most counties would also have an opportunity for scheduling on Monday, April 12, starting at 7 a.m.

The Florida-based grocer announced Thursday that moving forward, scheduling opportunities for the Moderna vaccine will be limited to Fridays. Appointments are Monday through Friday.

But because appointments were still available at the end of the day Friday, Publix announced its online reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Monday for Modern appointments in Florida. Appointments will be available for Tuesday, April 13 to Friday, April 16, in select counties. Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach and Seminole counties will not have available appointments on Monday.

Ad

The Publix online reservation system will be open on Wednesdays for those seeking to make Saturday and Sunday appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only available to those 18 and up.

Vaccinations are provided to individuals ages 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.