Two sides clash in fight over Florida’s veterinary regulations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A catch-22 in Florida law lets doctors begin a relationship with a new patient remotely, but veterinarians can’t do the same.

Under state law, a veterinarian must have seen the animal patient in-person once within the last year before medication can be prescribed via telehealth and other remote appointments.

It’s a sign of competition at work in changing times.

To see the process in action, a reporter joined a virtual veterinarian appointment Tuesday with Dr. Shadi Ireifej, who met with a client and her dog, Echo, a nine-year-old terrier mix.

The appointment didn’t even last 15 minutes. Because Echo was a new patient, Dr. Ireifej hasn’t personally seen before, he was barred by Florida law from prescribing any medication. He said this creates a problem when a pet needs a refill for a medication they shouldn’t go without, such as prescription drugs for a heart condition.

“We forget to refill it, and now he needs a refill and we can’t by law do that,” Dr. Ireifej said.

But if Echo’s mom wanted to be seen by her doctor remotely, that doctor could prescribe every medication deemed necessary.

Legislation allowing veterinarians to prescribe everything but controlled substances remotely has cleared three committees in the state Capitol, but the legislation has stalled.

“It’s about protecting market share for certain individuals,” said Skylar Zander with Americans for Prosperity.

Zander argues the restriction is all about money.

“In some rural communities, (a veterinarian) might be an hour or two hours away, and so you are able to get instant service as a consumer and also protect your animal,” Zander said.

In a statement, the Florida Veterinary Association said the legislation “would lead to an increase in the misdiagnosis and mistreatment of Florida pets and livestock as well as potential delays in receiving the proper care they need.”

Dr. Ireifej said he is repeatedly called by people seeking prescription refills for their animals and says he has to refuse, even though his education has spanned more than a dozen years.

He said he has treated 22 species of animals remotely, and not one of them has bitten him or gotten upset by the travel.