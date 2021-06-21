Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

6 inmates injured in van crash on Florida highway

Associated Press

Tags: 
Traffic
FILE - (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – Six inmates were hospitalized after a transport van crashed on a Florida highway, authorities said Sunday.

A box truck rear-ended the van on I-75 near Belleview. The van was driven by U.S. Corrections, a private inmate services company, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Six inmates were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A seventh inmate was not injured. Two guards in the van were also uninjured.

The 41-year-old driver of the box truck was charged with careless driving and failure to provide insurance, the highway patrol said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.