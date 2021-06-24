Researcher: High-rise that collapsed had been sinking at alarming rate

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel walk with an empty stretcher past the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in the Surfside area of Miami.

The 12-story beachfront condominium tower in Miami-Dade County that collapsed early Thursday morning was built in 1981 on reclaimed wetlands and a Florida International University researcher told USA Today that the building had been sinking at an alarming rate.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed at least one person found dead in the rubble killed, 35 were able to get out after the Champlain Towers South building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside partially collapsed shortly before 2 a.m. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez confirmed early Thursday afternoon that 53 people are accounted for while 99 people remain unaccounted for and that search and rescue operations continue.

“I looked at this morning and said ‘Oh my God.’ We did detect that,” Shimon Wdowinski, professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at Florida International University, told the newspaper.

Ad

Wdowinski said his research found the building was sinking at a rate of about 2 millimeters a year in the 1990s, and the sinking could have slowed or accelerated in the time since. The study was not done for the purpose of determining the soundness of the building but as part of an ongoing project to identify which parts of Miami could be most impacted by sea-level rise and coastal flooding.

“It was a byproduct of analyzing the data. We saw this building had some kind of unusual movement,” he told the newspaper.

During an appearance in Tampa before traveling to Surfside, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to speculate on potential deaths but said from videos and from calls with local officials, “this was a really, really catastrophic incident.”

“I know there has been some documented loss of life, but I think that this is going to be a really difficult day as they go through,” DeSantis said. “Hopefully, they’re able to save a lot more people because they have done a heck of a job so far.”

Ad

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, appearing later with DeSantis outside the scene, said rescue workers were doing their best to find survivors in the rubble.

Earlier, Burkett told reporters he suspects a grim day ahead for families and rescue workers.

“I think we need to bring some heavy equipment in, and that part of it is heartbreaking,” Burkett said.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said five state agencies were assisting local officials, including the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Transportation, as the collapse has affected traffic across the area.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy that will require our attention in the hours, days and weeks to come, and we will provide the needed support and comfort to our fellow neighbors and residents as they navigate this enormously difficult time,” Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, wrote in a prepared statement.

Ad

News Service of Florida contributed to this story.