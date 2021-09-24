Florida COVID-19 cases down to levels last seen in mid-July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Key COVID-19 metrics in Florida remain on a downward trend, with the state reporting half the number of new cases identified in the past week as there were in late August.

The state says there were 56,325 new COVID cases from Sept. 17-23, the lowest figure in more than two months. In August, Florida reported three straight weeks with 150,000+ new cases.

Duval and most surrounding counties are also down sharply, with Jacksonville added 1,702 cases in the last seven days -- less than a quarter of the new cases reported in just six weeks ago. Putnam County is the only community in Northeast Florida to show an increase in cases in the past week.

The statewide new-case positivity rate has dropped to 8.6%, a fifth straight week that has declined. It was over 20% in early August -- the worst month of the pandemic in Florida.

Florida is now up to 3,539,272 cases over the last 19 months, according to FDOH.

Children under 12 make up 15.7% of all new cases this week with 8,872 cases.

Deaths from the virus are not dropping as quickly, with 2,340 added to the state’s count -- now up to 53,580 Floridians since the pandemic began. However, serious infection and death can come weeks after infection and delays in reporting have the state adding deaths that occurred well before this week.

Like new cases and positivity rates, coronavirus hospitalizations are steadily dropping. The Florida Hospital Association said 7,113 patients with COVID-19 were admitted on Friday.