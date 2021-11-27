Man who went missing during birthday celebration found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body found floating in an Orlando lake has been identified as a man who went missing while celebrating his 24th birthday, police said.

A paddleboarder discovered the body on Friday morning floating in Lake Ivanhoe, Orlando police spokeswoman Heidi Rodriguez told news outlets.

Brian Bone's family contacted police on Monday after they weren't able to reach him. He had been out celebrating his birthday when his mother received an unsettling phone call from him, WESH television reported.

“I was like, ‘Brian, where are you?’ And he said he didn’t know. I know how he sounds when he’s, like, going to cry. And he had that sound in his voice,” Inez Favors told the television station. “ ... And the phone went dead after that.”

The family handed out flyers with his picture around downtown Orlando.

The cause of his death has not yet been released.

An investigation is continuing.