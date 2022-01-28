Senate OKs bill to help businesses challenge ordinances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It will be easier for Florida businesses to challenge local government ordinances that they believe harm profits under legislation passed by the Senate on Thursday.

One bill would allow businesses that have been established for at least three years to sue local governments over ordinances if they cause a 15% or more loss in profit. It passed on a 22-14 vote with one Republican senator joining Democrats in opposition.

If a business does sue a city or county, the ordinance would be suspended until the case is settled. Judges would have the option of requiring governments pay the business’s legal fees if the court strikes down an ordinance.

A similar House bill has two more committee stops before being heard by the whole chamber.

The Senate passed another bill that would require cities and counties to do a business impact study before approving local laws. It passed on a 28-8 vote with only Democrats opposed.