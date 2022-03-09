Missing 13-year-old may be with ‘older male’ from Florida

ROOSEVELT, Utah – A missing 13-year-old who reportedly walked out of her home on Tuesday, March 8, could be with a 25-year-old man from Florida.

Friends of Rylie told investigators that she was in contact with the man from Florida.

Before she left her home, it is reported that she received an Oculus Facebook message from a “Monkey King Budda” in the same time frame as her disappearance.

According to the report, the message stated, “I’m waiting.”

Justin Woodruff is a person of interest in the case, officials said.

Rylie has red, shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, is 5′3″, weighs 120 pounds, and has a fair complexion.

If you come in contact with her, please reach out to Detective Adams or Robinson with the Roosevelt City Police Department at (435) 789-4222.