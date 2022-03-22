77º
Could you be $95K richer? Check your lottery ticket before it’s too late

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

The $95,000 prize from a winning Fantasy 5 ticket purchased in Miami in September still hasn’t been claimed -- and time is about to run out, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

The deadline to claim the top prize of $95,481.55 is Monday, March 28, 2022, at midnight ET.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the Sept. 29, 2021, drawing were: 14 – 19 – 23 – 26 – 32.

The winning Free Quick Pick ticket was generated at the Food Zone at 9585 Southwest 160th St. in Miami.

If you were in Miami on Sept. 29 and bought a Fantasy 5 ticket from that store, check your tickets, the Lottery said. You might be a big winner!

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. For more information, call the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visit the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com.

