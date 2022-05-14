83º

Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival

Associated Press

The Vero Beach Police Department posted a photo from the scene of a food truck explosion at a seafood festival. (Courtesy of Vero Beach Police Department)

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Florida on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities.

The Vero Beach police said state and local fire officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that showed the sides and roof of the truck blown off the vehicle.

One person was flown to a hospital burn unit in Orlando. There were no other injuries and the festival continued as authorities secured the scene of the explosion, police said.

