Alachua County mobile home total loss after fire breaks out, cause of fire under investigation

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Alachua County Fire Rescue

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The cause of a mobile home fire is under investigation after it broke out in flames Sunday at 6:22 p.m.

The Alachua County High Fire Rescue, Springs Fire Rescue and the Newberry Fire Department all responded to the call at NW 102 Avenue in Alachua County.

Firefighters arrived to find the unoccupied mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The structure was a total loss.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into surrounding woods and structures.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

