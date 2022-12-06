Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a contender for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year, according to USA Today.

The magazine released a 10-person candidate list on Monday based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year,” the report said.

In no particular order, here are all the 10 finalists: Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, Gun Safety Advocates, Xi Jinping, Elon Musk, Protesters in Iran, MacKenzie Scott, The U.S. Supreme Court, Janet Yellen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Time magazine will reveal the winner on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Back in May, the magazine named DeSantis one of “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022″ — known as the “TIME 100.”

