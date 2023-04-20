Flagler County seniors can apply for emergency home energy assistance to help with electricity bills

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials announced Thursday that seniors who are affected by a home energy crisis can receive assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP), according to a news release.

Applicants can receive up to $5,000 in assistance and have until Sept. 30 to apply.

To be eligible for assistance, households must have:

A documented heating or cooling emergency,

At least one individual age 60 or older in the home

A gross household annual income equal to or less than 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines

Proper documentation, such as gross income and family size are among other factors considered

The program will make payments directly to utility companies or fuel suppliers.

Blankets, portable heaters and fans can be purchased through the program, and the program can also help pay for repairs or replacement of existing heating or cooling units.

The program does not pay for water bills, gas or propane used for cooking or heating water, according to Senior Services Program Manager Winnie Costello.

For more information or to apply for assistance, call the social senior services division at 386-586-2324, ext. 3623.