How to stay safe from lightning in the deadliest state for strikes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June and July are the deadliest times of year for lightning strikes and according to the National Lightning Safety Council, Florida is the deadliest state when it comes to lightning.

Since 2006, there have been 85 lightning deaths, and as of Monday, five people have died from lightning strikes this year -- three in Florida, and a father and son in Texas.

The six most common activities that contribute to lightning deaths are:

Fishing

Staying on the beach during a storm

Boating

Camping

Farming or Ranching

Rding a bicycle, motorcycle, or ATV during a storm.

Before you head outside, there are steps you can take to stay safe from lightning.

First, check the forecast. Watch the skies and be aware of the weather. We are expecting lightning for the next several days.

If you hear thunder, go inside. If you’re caught outside during lightning, try to find shelter. Don’t lie on the ground or crouch.

Avoid trees, metal fences and bleachers since these can be conduits for electricity and cause it to spread if there is a strike.

And if you’re in a car, don’t touch the steering wheel or radio.

Also, don’t take showers or baths during storms: water and metal can conduct electricity.