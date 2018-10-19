26th Biketoberfest attracting 100,000 bikers to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 26th Annual Biketoberfest has begun in Daytona Beach, and Flagler County officials are urging bikers and drivers to take extra precautions on the road when cruising through the area.

The event draws 100,000 motorcyclists from across the country and adds to the traffic congestion on highways and roadways in and around the area.

Many times, we hear of fatal crashes during this time, but Flagler County officials are trying to increase safety on the road.

"We want our visitors to come and enjoy Flagler County’s amenities,” said Flagler County's commission chair, Greg Hansen. “We also want to make sure their visit is a safe one. Remember, ‘Look Twice, Save a Life’ – drivers and riders alike.”

Biketoberfest runs from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21 and has a large economic impact on Daytona Beach.

Hotel operators said bikers make up 75 percent of reservations during the annual event.

